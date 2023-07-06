SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Hotel workers in Illinois will soon be protected from abusive customers thanks to a new state law.
The Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association says employees are frequently mistreated by customers. However, verbal abuse got significantly worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This law will allow hotel proprietors and managers to remove customers who verbally or physically abuse staff or guests. Sponsors believe this will help stop troubling behavior and maintain a safe working environment.
Sen. Adrienne Johnson (D-Buffalo Grove) said there is language included in the law to ensure it is clear this law would not be used against people who live in hotels.
"It also provides that a proprietor or manager of the hotel should not use these provisions to terminate the lease of a permanent resident without going through the appropriate legal process required to lawfully terminate such lease," Johnson explained.
Hotel managers will also be able to refuse service for customers using controlled substances or drinking alcohol while under 21.
The law also states that people cannot be removed from hotels during severe weather warnings without first giving a verbal or written warning to the guest notifying them that they could be removed from the property based on their behavior.
These changes will take effect on August 29, 60 days after it became law.
