SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A public hearing for regulations on industrial hemp caught the attention of nearly 1,000 people.
The public hearing was held at the Illinois Department of Agriculture on the proposed regulations for industrial hemp cultivation and processing.
“We are very pleased with the turnout to today’s public hearing on industrial hemp. There’s a tremendous amount of interest from farmers across the state for this new industry. We welcome all the comments made today and will now go back and review our proposed rules for possible adjustments as needed,” said John M. Sullivan, Acting Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
Laws were drafted by IDOA after the Industrial Hemp Act was signed into law. This new law allows individuals or corporations licensed through IDOA to cultivate industrial hemp. IDOA will also register individuals or corporations that will process industrial hemp.
The proposed laws were published on Dec. 28. The public can submit a public comment on the rules.
• Email to AGR.hemp@illinois.gov
• Fax to (217) 785-4505
• Mail to IDOA Hemp Comments, P.O. Box 19281, Springfield, IL 62794-9281
As soon as the rules are finalized and approved by the legislature’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, or JCAR, IDOA will begin accepting applications for industrial hemp licenses and registrations.
Click here to read the proposed industrial hemp rules, beginning on page 44.