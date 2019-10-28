THOMASBORO, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner's office and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office has new and updated information on the unsolved 1995 homicide of a woman who has still not been identified.
The two parties will release the new details to the media on Wednesday afternoon in a press conference. They hope the announcement will generate renewed public interest and generate new leads.
On May 1st, 1995 in rural Thomasboro, an agriculture service worker found bones and some clothing while helping a farmer prepare for planting. Police were called and more bones were found in the area. An autopsy determined the bones and body could have been placed in the field 11 months prior to being found. At the time, the coroner ruled the death a homicide, but was not able to determine the exact cause of death.
Investigators couldn't determine an exact age but did estimate the woman to be between 19 and 40 years old with a height of 5'3" - 5'6". She was thought to have straight, dark brown hair with a reddish tent, medium to heavy build and thought to have once had children, possibly through a Cesarean birth.
