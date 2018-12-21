SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A new Interim Director of Public Health for the Sangamon County Public Health Department has been named.
Gail O'Neil will take over Jan. 1 as the current Director Jim Stone is retiring.
Stone has served in the position for nearly 29 years.
O'Neill will serve until a new permanent Director of Public Health has been hired.
O'Neill has 38 years of combined experience with both the former City of Springfield Health Department and the current Sangamon County Department of Public Health.