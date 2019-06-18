Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.