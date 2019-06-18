TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Using a cell phone while driving will soon come with harsher consequences.
Right now, a cell phone violation results in a $120 ticket, but as of July 1, using a mobile device while driving will be considered a moving violation.
The new law makes using cell phones while driving a strike offense. Three of these violations in 12 months could result in a suspended license.
Alan Mills, a patrol officer with the Taylorville Police Department, says there isn't a day where he doesn't see someone who is using their cell phone while driving.
"When I'm not in a big, marked squad car, you can see people at stop lights with phones in their hands," Mills said. "If there weren't other calls to do, we'd stop at least a dozen a day."
Mills hopes this stricter penalty will wake people up.
"People are so married to their technology. It's hard for people to operate without their cell phones," Mills said. "The new law moves it up to the same class as running a stop sign, stop light or speeding − something getting three of can affect your driving status."
Mills says when the new law takes effect, most police departments will have extra patrols out, specifically looking for drivers who are on their phones.
"Anything we can do to prevent one accident, a person getting badly injured or killed, I'm for," Mills said.