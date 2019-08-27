SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker signed a new law Friday aimed at strengthening protections for student safety.
The new law gives the Illinois State Board of Education the statutory authority to suspend an educator's license immediately if they are charged with certain crimes, including sex crimes, drug offenses, and Class X felonies.
The license would be reinstated if the person is acquitted.
The new law is aimed at preventing teachers from getting hired at any other school while under investigation for committing certain serious crimes.
Statute bars any individual without a valid and active license from working as a teacher, substitute teacher, paraprofessional, or academic administrator in an Illinois public school.
Public Act 101-0531 also increases the frequency of background checks for school employees to every five years that the employee remains with the same employer.
Previously, districts only had to do background checks once when a candidate is applying for a job.
School districts will continue to receive notifications from the Illinois State Police when anyone for whom they previously have requested a background check is arrested.
Additional changes include:
• Requiring all school districts to review existing policies and procedures concerning sexual abuse investigations.
• Requiring all school districts to report to ISBE when an educator is convicted of specific crimes, including sex crimes against children, instead of only if that misconduct resulted in the employee's resignation or dismissal.
• Requiring the involvement of the Children's Advocacy Centers when there is an incident of sexual misconduct.
• Creating the Make Sexual and Severe Physical Abuse Fully Extinct Task Force, which will review the best practices for preventing the sexual abuse of students in a school-related setting, among other topics.