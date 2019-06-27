SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new law will require e-cigarette retailers and distributors to register with that state.
The law takes effect July 1.
Governor JB Pritzker is expected to sign it within the next few days.
Electronic cigarette products will be regulated and taxed like other tobacco products in Illinois starting next month.
Retailers selling electronic cigarette products must obtain a Cigarette and Tobacco Products Retailer License for each of their retail locations to continue selling electronic cigarette products.
Licenses can be obtained through IDOR's MyTax Illinois web portal.
Retailers that currently have a valid Cigarette and Tobacco Products Retailer License are already in compliance.
"The new law's requirements are specific, and retailers and distributors need to ensure that they are properly registered with the state," said IDOR acting Director David Harris. "It is our goal at the Illinois Department of Revenue to keep all taxpayers informed about their obligations and make any interactions with our department as efficient and convenient as possible."
Anyone who sells electronic cigarette products to retailers, or is a retailer buying electronic cigarette products from an unlicensed out-of-state distributor, must register with IDOR as a Tobacco Products Distributor.