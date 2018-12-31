Illinois. (WAND) - Over 200 laws are taking effect starting Jan. 1st.
One new law will allow police to rescue animals from vehicles in extreme cold or hot temperatures. Senate Bill 2270 says nothing can prevent law enforcement from taking temporary custody of an animal that is in danger due to temperatures. The officer is required to attempt to contact the owner, but if they do not respond the officer may take action. The law also states the owner will be responsible for the costs of veterinary care of the animal.
Senate Bill 2350 requires all schools to have active shooter drills within 90 days of the school year start. The law requires the drills be done on days when students are in the building and all school personnel and students present must participate. Law enforcement must also observe the drill.
S.B. 3015: Schools will now allow generic medication for asthma. The medicine will be prescribed to the school and not designated for a specific student, in case a student is in respiratory distress and no medication is available.
H.B. 4658: Mental health training will now be a requirement for school personnel and administrators. The training will be required to be completed every two years to identify the warning signs of mental illness and suicidal behavior in young people, and how to appropriately intervene.