SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Veterans across Illinois will start to see the effects of recently passed laws that went into effect at the beginning of 2022.
State Senator Tom Cullerton of Villa Park, a veteran and chair of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee states,“Prioritizing our veterans who have given so much for our country is always a top priority."
He continues "I’m proud of the bipartisan work conducted during the spring and fall sessions to bring us these new laws to help our military members and veterans thrive in Illinois.”
Legislation that took effect in the new year includes:
- HB 3865: To defend veterans from malicious and deceptive service providers, veteran and military service benefits must be advertised clearly by service providers.
- HB 3716: Starting this year, veterans will be given preference for employment with the Illinois Department of Transportation for snow removal services in the winter.
- HB 2776: To help members of the military stationed in Illinois, the time frame for an expedited review for professional licenses is now shortened to 30 days from 60 days for service members and their spouses.
“The past year has demonstrated just how easy it can be for those with malicious intent to take advantage of Illinois residents,” State Senator Mike Hastings (D-Frankfort) said on HB 3865. “It is our obligation to protect our veterans from these nasty scams.”
“Service members and spouses who come to Illinois, but are licensed in another state, should not have to face lengthy delays when trying to continue in their profession,” State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) said on HB 2776. “This legislation is crucial for the men and women who serve our country.”
To view a full list of new laws that went into effect Jan. 1, visit the Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus website.
