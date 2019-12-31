SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - New year, new laws. Beginning Jan. 1, 2020 more than 250 new Illinois laws will go into effect.
The Senate Democrats published their list of new and interesting laws that take effect Wednesday.
1. The Fight for $15: For the first time in nearly a decade, Illinois is raising its minimum wage. The increase from $8.25 to $9.25 on January 1, and to $15 by 2025.
2. Keeping Up with Cannabis: Anyone 21 and older will be able to legally buy recreational marijuana from a well- regulated market.
3. Gratuity not included: The law says tips must go to the employee - not employer.
4. Defending DNA: Companies like ancestry.com and 23andMe won't be able to share your ancestry test results with health or life insurances companies without consent.
5. Safety first: Steeper finer for reckless driving.
6. Road work ahead: The maximum penalty for hitting a construction working increases to $25,000.
7. Children at Play: The fines for illegally passing a school bus doubles in 2020.
8. Slow Down, Move Over: Drivers who violate Scott's Law could face a $10,000 fine.
9. Drop it and Drive: Illinoisans will no longer be able to watch streaming video while driving.
10. Pet Project: Dog and cat kennels must be equipped with a fire sprinkler or alarm system if the kennel is not staffed at all times.
11. You're in: Starting in 2020, Illinois high schoolers in the top 10% of their class are guaranteed acceptance to NIE, EIU, SIU and WIU.
12. Families First: A burial benefit will double in 2020 for a first responder killed in the line of duty.
13. Helping Heroes: Police will have access to better mental health resources in the new year with training focused on wellness and suicide prevention.
14: We Have you Covered : Insurers must cover EpiPens, skin cancer screenings and diagnostic mammograms.
15: Time for a Change: All restrooms in public buildings will have baby changing facilities starting in the new year.
For a complete list of the 255 new laws taking effect Wednesday, click here.