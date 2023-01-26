Decatur, Ill (WAND) - Decatur attorney Jerry Stocks is filing a lawsuit in Macon County Circuit Court on behalf of State Rep. Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, local gun dealers and gun owners. The suit seeks a temporary restraining order against the states new ban on the sale and purchase of assault style weapons.
It is the latest legal action in state and federal courts regarding the ban. Governor Pritzker signed the measure into law on January 10, 2023. Last Friday a judge in Effingham County issued a TRO similar to what Macon County plaintiffs are seeking. The Illinois Attorney General is appealing.
“These folks are in the super minority among the public, super minority in terms of elected officials,” Governor Pritzker said in Decatur this week. “They’ll lose in the end. This is a constitutional law.”
No date has been set for a hearing in the Macon County case.
