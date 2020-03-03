SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - New legislation introduced is aiming to help with expenses for volunteer firefighters and EMTs.
State Senators Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) and Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) are sponsoring it.
"Volunteer firefighters and EMTs put their lives on the line for us with little or no pay of any kind, even though they have to pay equipment and training costs," Sen. Barickman said. "This legislation will help offset some of their costs and hopefully make it easier to do their job, which is to protect all of us."
Senate Bill 3224 would create a $500 tax credit for qualifying volunteer firefighters and EMTs to claim when they file their state taxes.
Since it would be a credit and not a deduction, it would provide a direct reduction in the amount of taxes owed or even possibly increase their tax refund.