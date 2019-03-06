SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - New legislation is calling for the enhancement of nursing home residents' quality of care in Illinois.
AARP Illinois announced two bills designed to address what they call "the urgent need to enhance nursing home residents' quality of care and the opportunity to provide financial relief for family caregivers."
Nursing Home Residents' Quality of Care Initiative (SB 1510, SA# 1) calls on legislators to enforce the state's minimum staffing requirements, heighten public transparency of nursing home violations, and enhance safeguards regarding a psychotropic medication and a resident's right to informed consent.
In 2015, 39% of nursing homes in Illinois received a low quality rating from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.
Illinois Family Caregiver Income Tax Credit (HB 2974) would provide a non-refundable tax credit up to $1,500 for eligible family caregivers who pay for adult day services, transportation, equipment, home modifications and other expenses when caring for family.
A recent AARP Illinois survey found that 62 percent of Illinois family caregivers pay expenses out of their own pockets to care for a loved one.