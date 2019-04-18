DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new Love's travel stop has opened in Decatur.
The new travel stop, located at 3925 County Fair Drive (off I-72, Exit 138), opened Thursday morning.
It brings 75 new jobs to Macon County and 51 truck parking spaces.
“Decatur is a heavily traveled city situated along the popular I-72 route, connecting both professional truck drivers and motorists to significant destinations throughout Illinois,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “We look forward to becoming part of the community and providing Customers in Decatur with the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for.”
The more facility is open 24/7 and offers amenities such as:
- Love’s Truck Tire Care center
- Hardee’s restaurant
- 51 truck parking spaces
- Seven diesel bays
- Five RV parking spaces
- Five showers
- Fresh Kitchen Lite concept including salads, parfaits and Hot to Go sandwiches and tacos
- Laundry facilities
- Bean to Cup Gourmet Coffee
- Brand-name snacks
- Mobile to Go Zone
- CAT scale
"We are excited that Love’s has chosen Decatur as its newest location," said Julie Moore-Wolfe, mayor of Decatur. "We look forward to having Love’s serve our community, the travelers in our area and our major manufacturers and producers. Love’s will be a welcome partner in our network."
Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony 11:30 a.m. May 7.
At that ceremony Love’s will make a $2,000 donation to the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois.