CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - After months of negotiating, the Champaign Township purchased C-U at Home's building at 70 E Washington Street. The new Strides Shelter will act as a low-barrier shelter for those in need.
"A low barrier shelter is a no questions asked shelter. As long as there is no violence or any behavior that is illegal, you're welcome to come no matter what your dependency level is on drugs or alcohol," explained Andy Quarnstrom, City of Champaign Township's Supervisor.
C-U at Home is not fully going away. Quarnstrom explains how the two will work together in the Champaign area.
"CU at Home is going to continue to rent a small piece of this building for their women's shelter as well. What we're calling it is a sheltering system. So, we'll have a low-barrier shelter system, we'll have a mid-barrier shelter system. At some point we hope to have a high shelter barrier system," said Quarnstrom.
The Strides Shelter is set to open December 12th. The city and community members have been working to help make the process possible.
"We were reaching out to the community and the community had really stepped up and helped us out a lot. We were able to donate 183 blankets to the Strides Shelter," said Jacqueline Kalipeni, the Neighborhood Ambassador Supervisor.
The Strides Shelter will be open 24/7 and every day of the year. Right now, they're in the process of moving and hiring a full staff. With colder temperatures ahead of us, Quarnstrom says they're thankful to get it up and running.
"They're really just meeting people where they are and helping them to where they want to be. We're super excited for Strides to be opening up and for people to get that opportunity that they so desperately have been wanting and have been needing in the Champaign-Urbana area," said Kalipeni.
The Strides Low Barrier Shelter will host their service days on December 8th and 9th from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. If you're interested in volunteering or helping in any way, contact Carla Zarnsy, Program Director of Sheltering at 217-403-6120.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.