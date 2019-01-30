(WAND) – Fans of M&M’s can vote on three new flavors set to arrive in stores.
The three new flavors are Mexican Jalapeno Peanut, Thai Coconut Peanut and English Toffee Peanut. Each candy is sold starting this week.
People can vote for their favorite new flavor from January to May 17. Voting can be done at this link or by texting the word “vote” to 84444. It’s part of a contest that gives M&M fans a chance to win a trip to the countries the flavors are inspired by: England, Thailand and Mexico.
Mars Chocolate will announce the winning flavor in August 2019!