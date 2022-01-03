SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State officials have announced the new manager of the Illinois State Fair.
Rebecca Clark has taken over the role, Illinois Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello II announced. Clark has previous experience serving as a public information officer for the Illinois Department of Agriculture and currently has the same position with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
At IDOA, she worked directly with state fair staff to promote and market the fair. She also coordinated all press coverage.
“Rebecca’s leadership at IEMA has helped guide our state through this pandemic, and I’m glad she will continue to serve our state as the next manager of the State Fair,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Her dedication to keeping Illinois families safe and healthy will be such an asset to bringing together residents and visitors each summer, to explore the joys that Illinois has to offer. I look forward to our continued work as we celebrate Illinois’ proud agricultural tradition - the force that drives our state forward.”
“I’m very appreciative of Governor Pritzker and Director Costello for this opportunity,” said Clark. “The fairgrounds have always been a special place for me. I grew up coming to the Illinois State Fair and now create memories with my own children on the fairgrounds. This opportunity brings my fair going experience full circle. I can’t wait to welcome Illinoisans to the fairgrounds, whether for the Illinois State Fair or one of the many events that call the fairgrounds home year-round.”
Clark is the second woman to hold the state fair manager title. The first was Amy Bliefnick, who had the position from 2005 to 2014.
Clark started serving in the new role on Jan. 1, 2022.
