DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new member has been added to the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois.
James Taylor Sr. has been appointed Chairman of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois Research and Development Committee.
Taylor is the publisher of the Kankakee City News and the South Suburban City News.
He is a former investigator for the State of Illinois Department of Child and Family Services.
He has won multiple community awards including those from the Kankakee County NAACP for Business, The Kankakee Dr. Martin Luther King Foundation for Community Service, and a Proclamation of Congratulations from the Kankakee County Board for "Raising Awareness of Issues and Events."