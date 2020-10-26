DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Six new members are now certified for the special operations dive group in the Decatur Fire Department.
They went through a program at Midwest Diving Specialists in Normal and received the PADI certification. Divers are trained to find bodies, often in the case of drownings. They are also trained to find any array of items.
Battalion Chief Jim Ohl said that the dive team is just one of the special operation teams in the fire department.
“This is just a specialty that some of our guys like to do, along with their everyday firefighting and EMS tasks. It's just part of what we do, it's part of emergency services and having guys willing to join these teams is important to us," Ohl said.
He said that these members are trained to find any items police deem important within an investigation. That can include knives, guns, etc.
There are now 18 Decatur firefighters on the dive team. Ohl said being on the dive team is vital.
“It's a badge of honor and something to be proud of when you're willing to go and do what is required of dive team members. It's not a very glamorous situation (and) the equipment is heavy and cumbersome," Ohl said.
Members will work in Lake Decatur and the Sangamon River when needed.
