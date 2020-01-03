SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The new year means a new minimum wage in Illinois.
The Department of Labor is encouraging employees to watch their paychecks to make sure they are being paid at the new rate for 2020.
Governor JB Pritzker signed the new minimum wage law last February. It paves the way to a $15 minimum wage by 2025. Minimum wage earners received an increase of $1 to $9.25 an hour on January 1. That will go to $10 an hour on July 1. The minimum wage will then increase an additional $1 an hour each January 1 until it reaches $15 an hour in 2025.
“While we expect compliance by all employers regarding the new minimum wage, it is important that workers earning minimum wage are aware that the $1 increase should be reflected in their pay checks for any time they work after the first of the year,” said Michael Kleinik, director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
The last time Illinois increased its minimum wage was in 2010 when it was raised to $8.25.
Cook County has put in place a $12 per hour minimum wage. Chicago’s minimum wage is now $13 an hour.
The new law maintains allows employers to count gratuities to offset wages for workers such as food servers who regularly earn tips. Tipped employees may be paid 60 percent of the hourly minimum wage. These workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips.
Workers who are under 18 years old and work fewer than 650 hours in a year earn a minimum wage of $8 per hour beginning January 1. The youth minimum wage rate will gradually rise to $13 an hour by Jan. 1, 2025.
New Minimum Wage Rates
1-1-2020 $9.25
7-1-2020 $10.00
1-1-2021 $11.00
1-1-2022 $12.00
1-1-2023 $13.00
1-1-2024 $14.00
1-1-2025 $15.00