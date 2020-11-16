JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Work on the new Jacksonville Area Museum is underway in the city's old post office.
The museum was originally in the old Illinois School for the Deaf, but closed and was put into storage for some time. David Blanchette, chairman of the board, said they have since collected items over time and plan to have the new museum open in July of 2021.
"We want to cover Jacksonville's history from it's very founding through relatively recent times."
The museum aims to make a connection with visitors. Blanchette said they wanted to model the museum like the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
"You aren't just looking at history, you are immersed in it. You feel like you are a part of it."
The museum will feature period artifacts like a baby scale that a well-known doctor used.
"It helps the people in this community better appreciate their history and heritage, but it also brings other people to the community to learn about Jacksonville."
In addition, there is an entire hallway dedicated to MacMurray College and historical items from their collection.
