New Narcan program launches in Vermilion County

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - More than 20 people have died due to drug overdoses just last year, but in 2019, the Danville Fire Division is working to decrease those deaths through a new program they just launched.
The Narcan Leave Behind Program was launched on Feb. 1 by both the Danville Fire Division and the Champaign Health Department.
According to the National Safety Council. deaths from opioid overdoses have tripled in the last 20 years, reaching more than 43,000 in 2017. For the first time in history, an American is more likely to die from drug overdose (1 in 93) than a car accident (1 in 103).
"It seems like we're running overdose calls almost every day. Sometimes one, sometimes several calls in a day and sometimes the same address multiple times in one day," said Danville Fire Marshall Chris McMahon.
He said in 2019, the fire division received a total of 180 calls. They provided Narcan to 163 patients.
"It takes eight minutes for a first responder to get somebody from the time the call is adopted into the 911 center," he added. "After four minutes, the brain starts to lose oxygen enough that the brain starts dying."
He said people often do not realize that the addiction starts off from prescribed drugs.
The goal of this Leave Behind Program is to get Narcan into the hands of family members of loved ones who have overdosed.
In the kit, people can find gloves, two doses of Narcan and information on places to get help.
"It's to give that person one more chance. Maybe they need 10 chances, maybe they need 15. Maybe they wake up one day and say, 'oh my goodness, that scared me. I need to get myself help'. Those resources are in these bags. They are all there to get help," he said.
The Danville Fire Division joined Pittsburgh, Peoria, Tacoma and New York Fire Departments in taking part in this program.
For more information about the Leave Behind Program, please contact Lt. Christopher McMahon at the Danville Fire Division at (217) 431-2371