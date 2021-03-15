SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- HSHS St. Johns Children's Hospital opened a brand new neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) last week.
The new unit is more than double the original size at 28,000-sq.ft. and includes several new innovated features:
• Single-family rooms where parents can stay overnight.
• Expanded rooms that allow NICU twins and their families to stay together.
• Dedicated rooms to meet the highly specialized needs of the smallest patients.
• A milk lab where infant feeding technicians will prepare individualized human milk and formula feedings that promote optimal nutrition and growth.
• Phase II of the renovation project, which will include a family respite lounge and overnight sleep suites, is scheduled to open later this year.
The new NICU also offers couplet care, enabling moms and their NICU babies to heal together in the same space while the mother is still a patient in the hospital.
With the new NICU up and running, St. Johns is now one of few hospitals and medical centers in the United States to offer this innovative concept.
Each room is designed with simple shapes, pops of bold color, and botanical graphics to encourage a positive, fun, and comfortable atmosphere for both babies and their parents.
According to the hospital, these elements support a serene, inviting ambiance, serve as a means of wayfinding through the unit and help create smaller "neighborhoods" on the floor.
"These rooms really are state of the art and allow families to journey through the NICU in their own way, at their own pace and in their own personal space," said Dr. Beau Batton, director of newborn services, St. John's Children's Hospital NICU. "Some of our patients and their families are with us for months. This new space will allow them to have quiet time with their baby in a way we couldn't provide before."
As the only level III NICU in the region, the hospital cares for about 700 babies annually from 39 counties across an approximate 80-mile radius.
The NICU project was the centerpiece of the hospital-wide fundraising campaign, Imagine Tomorrow, which raised money in support of patient care, education and research.
"We are extremely grateful to the more than 600 individuals, families, businesses and organizations who supported this very special project for our community," said Bev Neisler, chief development officer for HSHS St. John's Foundation. "Thanks to their generosity, St. John's Foundation was able to raise more than $5.6 million to help fund this project."
