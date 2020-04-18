CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - In this difficult time, new online resources are on the rise to help people affected by COVID-19 find jobs.
Two new online resources are now available for job seekers and businesses of central Illinois. East Central Illinois workNet now has planning, training, and job search devices for these individuals. Job seekers can now go to www.ccrpc.org/applywioa and businesses can now go to www.ccrpc.org/applywioa/business to find their best matches.
"There are all types of jobs still in high demand. Manufacturing is on the up-rise, retail stores, Walmart, grocery store and even fast food. They are looking for individuals to assist them during this time because they have high demand," says Cassandra Brown, Workforce Development Manager at the Champaign Regional Planning Commission.
People can now apply online and receive interviews via online platforms or on the phone. Individuals can also get help with their resume, going back to school and sharpen their skills in training services or career services.
East Central Illinois workNet will be assisting all with specific education and training opportunities for low-income households, underemployed, and dislocated workers in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, and Champaign.