DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council makes some changes to a few city ordinances for restaurants and bars to operate outdoors.
Phase 3 of Governor JB Pritzker's "Restore Illinois" plan begins on May 29. Soon, having a meal from a local business or bar in person will become an option again.
The city council amended a city code in order to provide an extended liquor license to businesses. Changing the rule allowed city leaders to unanimously vote on having businesses renew liquor licenses up to Aug. 31 of 2020 only.
City leaders also approved having a business using public property for outdoor dining. For example, Merchant Street can be blocked off from drivers. Doing so allows restaurants to safely have tables on the street and sidewalks.
Customers would be able to enjoy meals and beverages outdoors. All this would happen while keeping social distancing as a requirement.
