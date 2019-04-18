CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The new owner of the the former Heartland of Champaign nursing home is set to close the facility, less than four months after buying it.
A notice of intent has been filed with the state to close the facility, the News Gazette reports.
The home at 309 E. Springfield Ave. was renamed Champaign Living Center after it was purchased in December. It was one of three nursing homes recently bought by members of the Rothner family.
The earliest the Champaign Living Center could close is June 12.
The News Gazette reports the facility is working with residents and their families to place residents in new homes. 45 residents live there.
It is unclear what will happen to the property after the facility closes.