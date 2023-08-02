SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) —Traffic engineers have designed changes to make a Springfield intersection safer.
The section of MacArthur Boulevard near the entrance to Washington Park was changed from 4 lanes to 3. Instead of two lanes going each direction, there is one lane each direction with a turn lane. A newly installed pedestrian island is a large concrete section where pedestrians can cross.
"It makes it a little bit safer for pedestrians to be able to cross there," said TJ Heavisides, the Springfield Traffic Engineer. "If there is a lot of traffic, the idea is to get across one lane at a time, stop in the middle, wait for the other direction to slow down or to proceed through and then they make the other cross."
The city picked this intersection because it's busy for pedestrians and bikers. They did a study and found that many cars were speeding near the intersection.
"A lot of people who live on the East side of MacArthur chose to live here because of its proximity to Washington Park," said Jennifer Notariano, the alderperson for Ward 6. "It really helps improves people's quality of life giving them access to exercise and nature, so it's a really great idea to have them able to cross into the park safely."
The construction is not complete yet. Lights will be installed that people can trigger if they want to cross the street.
Heavisides said this pedestrian island will serve as a test to see if it will work across the city. Notariano says it will be a good choice for the area.
"It's absolutely something we could use in other areas of MacArthur where people are trying to cross and also at other sort of larger arterial roads where we need car access, but we also need to make things more walkable and bikeable as well as more pedestrian friendly," said Notariano.
