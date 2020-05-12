(WAND) - A new app could help with contact tracing to alert people if they've been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The app called NOVID uses Bluetooth technology and your phones microphone to sense sound passing between phones when they are near each other. If both phones have the app it can determine your proximity to others by using location or personally identifiable information.
According to the makers of the app, they don't use passwords, emails or phone numbers. The idea is for users to stay anonymous while using the app.
The app will send you a notification if you come in close contact with someone who has tested positive or been in close contact with a person who tested positive. The app also tells you how many social interactions you have each day with other NOVID users to keep conscious of your risk exposure.
NOVID will also tell you if you need to make changes to social distancing.
You can watch the video below to learn more about the app:
