ILLINOIS (WAND) - Out of this world photos start a new ago of space exploration.
The James Webb Space Telescope was launched in December 2021. The pictures it took were released for the first time yesterday.
President Biden and NASA officials revealed the images at the White House yesterday. Since then, the photos have gone viral on social media.
"I saw it and was jus floored by it... It's been so amazing to finally see the first images from it," said Bryan Dunne, a Teaching Assistant Professor at the University of Illinois Champaign/Urbana.
These pictures were a long time coming for many astronomers who have been following the James Webb Telescope since the idea was proposed.
"We've all been talking about it for a long time," said Dunne. "We've all been talking in future tense and now we can talk about the telescope in present tense."
With these pictures, scientists can learn more about galaxies and stars that have never been seen before.
"This opens up a whole new frontier for us, being able to see fainter and farther stars ... it is new territory to explore," said John Martin, Associate Professor of Astronomy and Physics at University of Illinois Springfield.
Martin says he has already adjusted his curriculum to use these new photos, which show stars and galaxies as they looked 13 billion years ago.
The Webb telescope launched with enough fuel to orbit for at least another 20 years.
