CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Human Services is seeking partners for a special Restaurant Meal Pilot Program to provide prepared meals to elderly, homeless, and disabled Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program customers.
The program is being piloted in Dewitt County.
The federally funded Restaurant Meal Pilot Program will allow eligible households to use SNAP cards to order from participating restaurants.
“At IDHS, we are always looking for ways to help the families we serve put nutritious food on the table. The restaurant meals program is a win-win for restaurants and our communities,” said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou. “This program will bring more business to restaurants – and crucial meals to individuals in need.
The program targets Illinois residents who have difficulty preparing their own food due to disability, age, or lack of kitchen access and will provide an affordable mix of prepared meal options.
There are more than 427,000 elderly, disabled, and/or homeless SNAP customers in Illinois.
The effort is being piloted in two restaurants in DeWitt County, including the cities of Clinton, Farmer City, and Waynesville, with hopes of expanding in 2022.
Selected restaurants will be able to accept SNAP benefits through the Illinois Link Card as a form of payment for eligible customers.
Selected restaurants must:
- Have dine-in seating available (unless prohibited by a public health order that would only allow delivery or carry-out).
- Be fully accessible to persons with disabilities,
- Comply with current federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and/or orders throughout the duration of the program.
Food sales must account for at least 50% of an establishment’s total sales for a restaurant to qualify. Restaurants that primarily advertise as establishments for alcoholic consumption or those which provide strictly carry-out items may not qualify.
When a restaurant participates in the Restaurant Meals Program, eligible SNAP customers can use their Link card to pay for a meal.
Through the pilot Restaurant Meal Program, Link cards will be used in authorized restaurants just like they are in grocery stores.
There is no per-meal or per-item limit for customers and restaurants.
Eligible SNAP households that are homeless or households that have members who are 60-year-old, and over and/or disabled, and their spouses are qualified customers.
The application deadline for interested restaurants is August 13, 2021.
For more information, visit http://www.dhs.illinois.gov/rmp.
