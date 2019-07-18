SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - A new playground is being built in the Village of Sherman.
The village broke ground on the new play site at Village Park Wednesday evening.
Six local trades and construction unions have stepped up to build a 10,000 square foot playground.
"I couldn't be more thrilled to have the help of six local unions pitching in to help Sherman build our new playground in Village Park," said Trevor Clatfelter, Mayor. "These six unions, including the Carpenters Local 270, Teamsters Local 916, Operative Plasterers' & Cement Masons' Local 18, Operating Engineers Local 965, Iron Works Local 46, and Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 137, through their apprenticeship programs, will be working with the Village public works department to construct our playground."
Union apprentices will get hands-on work experience working on the playground, and it saves Sherman taxpayer money. The union help will save about $60,000 in labor costs. "
Sherman resident Eric Knoles is also volunteering to help with the playground. Knoles is a superintendent at Springfield-based O'Shea Builders.
The project is expected to be done by the end of August.
The playground's equipment was purchased through the issuance of tax increment financing allocated for the Village Park project.