CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - There is a new face of law enforcement in Champaign. After almost a year of various interim chiefs, the police department officially has a new leader.
Chief Timothy Tyler is ready to hit the ground running, outlining his vision for making Champaign a safer city.
"I've been doing ride-alongs, I've had meetings with the staff already. And just with previous engagements, as my employment with the Illinois Conservation Police," Tyler told WAND News.
After just two days on the job, he's already outlining major goals for getting the Champaign Police Department running on all cylinders again.
"Making sure there's a lot of transparency. Ensuring that we start the hiring process. We're building our staff both for police officers and our civilian force," Chief Tyler explained.
The chief plans to work alongside Champaign city leaders to execute the recently approved gun violence blueprint - a plan to drastically reduce shootings in Champaign.
"Never in my 29 years of police work have I seen the city government reach out to community members and say, help us," Chief Tyler said.
"Its not just saying, hey, law enforcement is all about making arrests or working on things that are unpleasurable, but as law enforcement, actually working side by side with the community side by side, working to build our community," Will Kyles, deputy mayor at large, told WAND News.
Chief Tyler also hopes to make his department more effective by increasing trainings.
"There's a lot of obstructions in our way, I definitely want us to be the best police agency when it comes to training," he explained.
City leaders said they hope this new chief will begin a new chapter with the department and police relations for those who live in Champaign.
"To have a chief that will help us as a community continue to improve police community communications and community relationships and continue to work towards safety," Deputy Mayor Kyles added.
The city of Champaign will host a welcome reception with Chief Tyler June 14th at 5:30 p.m. at the city building.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.