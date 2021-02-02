ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois State Board of Education wants to help teachers reach students of all backgrounds.
The state superintendent of education, Carmen Ayala, said Culturally Responsive and Leading Standards are aimed at outlining best practices for educators.
"We want to create inclusive and empowering school environments in order for students from different backgrounds, all cultures, all languages (and) all experiences to feel welcome to learn as they are," Ayala said.
By 2025, Ayala said ISBE wants to see these standards incorporated into teacher preparation programs across the state.
"These best practices are researched-based," Ayala said. "They are proven to help student achievement across a range of indications from math and reading scores to attendance."
According to Ayala, these standards would help bridge a gap between teachers and their students.
"The majority of our students across Illinois right now, 52 percent, are children who come from homes of different culture, different language (and) different race," Ayala said. "The majority of our teaching staff does not reflect that population."
Ayala said this would also help fill a void in the education system.
"We find there's a 30 point achievement gap between Black and white students, and a 22 point achievement gap between Hispanic and white students," Ayala said. "It is critical we begin to take a look at our teaching practices and how we teach."
Ayala said these standards were developed by state educators, but state lawmakers like Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) said lawmakers stand divided with these standards.
"This is a terrible affront to the first amendment," Caulkins said. "I think it's very far left. It's quite radical. They are now going to incorporate this far left curriculum into their teaching standards."
Caulkins said he believes this is a way to push a political agenda.
"This is an attack on the education system," Caulkins said. "It's a way to push an agenda down onto the K-12 curriculum."
The Illinois Joint Committee on Administrative Rules is expected to discuss the new standards on Feb. 16.
