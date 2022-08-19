SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield has a new president and CEO.
Matthew Fry, MHA, MBA, FACHE has accepted the position.
Fry has spent nearly a decade of his healthcare career within the Sutter Health system and its affiliates. Sutter Health is a not-for-profit integrated health system headquartered in Sacramento, California.
His first day with HSHS will be September 19, 2022.
Fry is currently serving as the assistant administrator/COO at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (ABSMC) in Oakland, California.
