PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) — A new program in Ford County is helping those with addictions avoid a prison sentence while staying sober.
Sentencing Alternatives for Rehabilitation, Addiction Recovery & Healing began a year and a half ago. Two people have already successfully completed the program.
“Help them continue to stay employed, help them with resources like DCFS to help deal with maybe possibly returning their children to the home,” said the Director of Ford County Probation and Court Services, Jennifer Anderson.
There is an extensive process before being selected for the program. Anderson says the process begins before the defendant is sentenced.
“We interview them. We evaluate them individually, they go through an intake process, we determine their therapeutic needs,” said Anderson.
The program isn't just to help defendants stay sober; it changes their lives.
“They are now talking about their long-term goals, and what they want to do in the future, and we don’t see that with people that struggle with addiction," said Anderson. "They live very much in the present and don’t think about futures.”
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.