DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new program is being launched to offer free Uber and Lyft rides to the elderly.
Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation is launching Go Go Grandparent.
DMCOC had recently presented the project to the Young Philanthropists Giving Circle in hopes of securing a $5,000 grant.
They did not win the contest, but an anonymous donor through the Community Foundation of Macon County gifted the $5,000 needed.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Community Foundation and our angel donor for providing these funds that will lift barriers for seniors in our community,” DMCOC Executive Director Tara Murray said. “Many seniors have lost their ability to drive but are otherwise able to live independently. For these individuals, transportation to things like doctor’s appointments, pharmacies and the grocery store is critical.
Go Go Grandparent will let agencies like DMCOC set up an account and pay for the rides.
Seniors can apply through the agency. If they qualify, they will be able to use Go Go Grandparent to get around town.
Go Go Grandparent can be called from any phone since some seniors do not feel comfortable with smart phones or apps.
The program targets low-income seniors 65 and over that fall at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.
DMCOC estimated the grant will fund the first 350 rides as they search for continued support.
DMCOC will start registering seniors after Jan. 2.
Ride service will begin Feb. 1.