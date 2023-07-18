DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Land of Lincoln Credit Union and the City of Decatur announced a new project initiative that aims to provide housing for displaced families in Decatur.
LLCU said it was about to foreclose on a house on N. Union Street when it came up with the idea to donate the house to the City of Decatur. Once renovated, the house could be donated to the Empowerment Opportunity Center of Decatur to be used as transitional housing.
"This donation will allow us to provide a high-quality living environment for the families we serve," said Tara Murray, Executive Director of Empowerment Opportunity Center.
LLCU said that by donating the home initially to the City of Decatur, it will allow access to funds required for renovation materials and supplies.
"It's not just about investing in this house and investing in this block and neighborhood, the city saw a larger vision in revitalization," said John Kindseth, Deputy City Manager.
However, the repairs can't be done without help. Richland Community College students will complete the necessary renovation required as part of the Workforce Development Construction Training Program. This will provide donated labor for the renovation project while providing the students with real-world, hands-on construction opportunities.
"There they are actually getting the chance to demo the place. They are pulling wiring and running new wiring," said John Oliver, Dean of Workforce Development at Richland Community College. "Then at the end of this, if they do become the homeowner, now they have gone through training they know how to do the upkeep."
Additionally, Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly will provide project oversight of the renovation work being done by the RCC Workforce Development students.
Once the renovation is complete, the Empowerment Center of Decatur will take ownership and proceed to use it as a part of their Transitional Housing program for displaced families.
"We were overjoyed at the prospect of LLCU donating a house to our Transitional Housing Program," stated Tara Murray, Empowerment Opportunity Center Executive Director. "But we did initially express concern about not having resources to renovate. Things quickly kicked into high gear and several community organizations came on board to help. The City of Decatur, RCC, Decatur Trades & Labor, and, of course, LLCU – have all been so dedicated to making this happen. All this hard work will prove very rewarding when we can place a family in the home."
Construction will begin on the home in mid-July and is expected to be completed by year-end. After completion, Empowerment Opportunity Center will be ready to place a displaced family in the home. Empowerment Opportunity Center assists approximately 55 displaced individuals per year with transitional housing.
