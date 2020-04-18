CHICAGO (WAND) - Health officials continue to investigate whether the March death of an infant was caused by COVID-19.
Chicago's top doctor says that might not be the case. During a Facebook news briefing, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allson Arwady said it is preliminarily believed that the baby did not die from COVID-19. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to make a final determination.
Health officials said the infant had bowel blockage and organ failure. The baby died four weeks after being hospitalized, and it was believed to be the first COVID-19 infant death in the U.S.
Dr. Arwady said the CPDH determined the infant's caregivers hadn't contracted the virus and the source of infection was unknown. The medical examiner and her office continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Mortality Unit to investigate the death.
An announcement will be made once the Examiner's Office determines the cause.
"It’s a hard thing always when a child dies, especially with some of the uncertainty around this," Dr. Arwady said. "A lot of other families with young children are worried too."