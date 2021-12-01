JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - New Jacksonville restaurant Proud Richard's is ready to open for the first time this December!
Owner and executive chef Joe Standley announced opening day for the business, located at 600 E. State St., will be Wednesday, Dec. 8. A press release called this venture "the culmination of Chef Joe's ten years of experience in the restaurant industry in Chicago."
"His resume includes stints at fine dining restaurants, fast-casual restaurants, and upscale health clubs," the release said. "During the pandemic, the opportunity presented itself to return to his hometown and open a restaurant to provide a novel dining experience for the Jacksonville community."
After acquiring the former Lonzerotti's space, Standley conducted an extensive refresh of the historic former train station to make something new.
The release said the menu takes contemporary American cuisine and partners with local food vendors to focus on seasonality.
Dining hours will be 5 p.m to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Reservations can be made over the phone by dialing (217)243-7151.
