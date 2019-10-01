ILLINOIS (WAND) – Adult-use cannabis license applications for new dispensing organizations are available in October 2019, state leaders said.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced Tuesday it plans to award 75 conditional adult use dispensing organization licenses by May 1, 2020. It will begin accepting applications on Dec. 10, 2019, and a deadline for submitting them has been set for 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2020.
The application can be found at this link.
“As Illinois enters the next phase of its adult use cannabis program, we are committed to a process that is efficient, timely and most critically, continues to place equity at the forefront,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “From ensuring social equity applicants receive points on their application to providing grants and technical assistance, this is a process that does more than any other state in the nation to make equity a priority.”
In addition to receiving points, social equity applicants for licenses are also eligible for technical assistance, grants, low-interest loans and fee reductions and waivers, the department said. For an applicant to qualify, it has to meet one of the criteria described online here.
“We’re committed to ensuring that this process is transparent, fair and accessible to people from all communities in Illinois,” said Deborah Hagan, secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “Our Department understands the important role it plays in ensuring all applicants have an opportunity to become involved in this industry and we will continue to work with our partner agencies to ensure applicants have the information they need.”
When a license is received, the IDFPR said an applicant must find somewhere in its Bureau of Labor Statistics region to operate. It can’t be within 1,500 feet of another licensed dispensing organization.
A map detailing the maximum number of licenses that will go to each BLS region is available here.