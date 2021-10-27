SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Thousands of Illinoisans are struggling to make rent payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Nov. 8, a new round of rental assistance funds will be available to help renters and make direct payments to landlords. For more information on the program, go to: Illinoishousinghelp.org
“Thanks to the federal program, Illinois will be offering $1.5 billion worth of rental relief,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in Springfield on Wednesday. “The last thing you should have to worry about during this pandemic is keeping a roof over your head.”
The program provides up to $25,000 in emergency rental assistance to cover up to 15 months of past due rent and up to three months of future rent payments for tenants suffering from financial hardship related to the pandemic. Grant payments are made directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant as long as the landlord agrees to forgo an eviction.
The Illinois Housing Development Authority has previously approved more than 57,000 applications and paid out $505 million on behalf of renters.
