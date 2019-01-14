MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Rural King farm and home store company is opening its new Mattoon store in the Cross County Mall Wednesday.
Rural King will move from its current location at 4216 Dewitt Ave. into the former Sears space this week. The goal is to drive more traffic into the mall.
The Dewitt Ave. location will serve as a distribution center for Rural King.
Another change to the Cross County Mall includes the addition of Scotty's Brewhouse, a restaurant specializing in craft-beers. It opened last month.
Rural King Realty took ownership of the Cross County Mall in 2017.