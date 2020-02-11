SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A new Sangamon County Coroner has been nominated following the deadly plane crash that killed Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards, former Springfield mayor Frank Edwards, and another man, John Evans.
Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter announced he is nominating Jim Allmon to serve as the next Sangamon County Coroner.
Allmon served as chief deputy to Cinda Edwards.
The nomination will be on the agenda for the February 11 County Board meeting at 7:00 p.m. in the Sangamon County Complex.
The deadly plane crash was Jan. 28 in the 3100 block of White Timber Dr.
Sheriff Jack Campbell was sworn in as Interim Sangamon County Coroner until a new coroner could be chosen.