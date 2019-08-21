SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - New security measures are being put in place for public tours at the Illinois Governor's Mansion.
Those new measures include making people sign up in advance for tours, provide a photo ID when they arrive, and be screened by metal detectors.
These will start Sept. 3.
"The Illinois State Police is committed to ensuring that all guests to the mansion have a safe and welcoming experience, and after reviewing other states' mansion tour policies, we moved to adopt common sense and widely used guidelines for safety," Brendan Kelly, acting director of the State Police, said in a news release.
Currently, the mansion is open to tours from 1 to 4 p.m. every day.
Starting Sept. 3, tours will be available weekdays between 1 and 4 p.m., with limited availability on Saturdays during the legislative session.
All tours will have to be booked through the mansion website.
"We're excited to welcome guests and improve their experience on tours," Marilyn Cagnoni of the Illinois Governor's Mansion Association said in the news release. "We encourage school groups, adults and history buffs of all ages to come learn about all the extraordinary developments this home has witnessed and to see the incredible renovation that has taken place there."
According to the tour policy, individuals and groups of nine or fewer people will have to book at least 48 hours in advance. Larger groups must book at least a week in advance.