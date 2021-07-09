(WAND)- Sarah Bush Lincoln is offering a new self-care educational program, "Powerful Tools for Caregivers."
The six-week-long program will focus on building and creating skills that will allow caregivers to take better care of themselves as they provide care to others.
Caregivers often feel physically, emotionally, and financially drained while caring for a loved one with a chronic condition. They may feel as though they have lost their identity or are ill-equipped to help their loved ones.
"This is not a support group – it's a training course about how to not lose yourself while caring for someone with a chronic condition. We teach participants coping mechanisms, communication methods, and identifying certain traits in themselves and their caretaker," Andrea Applegate, class facilitator, said.
The first session of classes meets from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Tuesdays beginning August 3 through September 7, in the SBL Diagnostic Imaging conference room in the Health Center.
Participants should enter through Entrance A.
The second session of classes meets 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Tuesdays beginning November 2 through December 7 in the same location.
The course helps family caregivers reduce personal stress, improve self-confidence, change negative self-talk, communicate their needs to family and healthcare or service providers, communicate effectively in challenging situations, recognize the messages in their emotions, deal with difficult feelings, and make tough caregiving decisions.
"You can look at it as two hours to reflect on yourself. And you can use these tools to try to bring back some normalcy to your life," Applegate said.
Participants will receive the book, "The Caregivers Helpbook," developed specifically for the class.
Class size is limited.
Please call 217 238-4524 to reserve your seat, or register online at www.sarahbushlincoln.org/calendar.
Face masks are required for the safety of the community.
