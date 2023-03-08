SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — While young actors and musicians find protection under the Child Labor Law, young online influencers have no such coverage. Senate Democrats are looking to change this.
State Senators Dave Koehler and Linda Holmes have proposed a measure that would ensure that minors are compensated for their online work and would also give them an option to request deletion of their content upon turning 18.
“Too often these days, you hear of children being exploited by parents or guardians due to the success they make online,” said Koehler (D-Peoria). “A digital footprint a young person did not agree to create should not follow them for the rest of their lives.”
Under Senate Bill 1782, minors under the age of 16 featured in vlogs or other online content would be covered under the Child Labor Law.
The idea for the legislation came from a local high school student. Shreya Nallamothu, a 15-year-old University High School student, brought a proposal to the senators with concerns that money made by child influencers is not protected and that too many young people will fall victim to a parent or guardian taking the assets for their own use.
“When scrolling on social media, I always saw young children and families, called family vlog channels, posting videos online. After finding that users could make money off of platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, I learned that, often, these kids are made to participate in videos without any guarantee of the income generated from the content,” said Shreya. “I wanted to work with Senator Koehler to protect the money that these kids have rightfully earned.”
Traditional child actors in Illinois have the Child Labor Law to safeguard their earnings but there is nothing in place for for the so-called kidfluencers.
“As legislators, it is our job to be the voice for the voiceless – including the future generation of children,” said Holmes (D-Aurora). “In this digital age, parents should not be able to profit off the work or rise to fame because of their children. It’s no different than child television stars having protections.”
Senate Bill 1782 passed the Senate Labor Committee Wednesday and now heads to the full Senate for further consideration.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.