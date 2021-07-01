Shelbyville, Ill (WAND) – The Shelby County Board could vote on a new sheriff when it meets July 8th to replace retired Sheriff Don Koonce.
On Saturday, Undersheriff Mike McQueen signed an oath to “faithfully discharge the duties of the Office of Sheriff”. It is enough to make him the acting sheriff but the board will not be voting to make him the permanent sheriff.
“Voted as a Republican in the last primary,” stated Kirk Allen of the Edgar County Watchdogs. State election code indicates that Shelby County must appoint a Democrat to replace Koonce since the former sheriff was a Democrat.
There is also a dispute over how McQueen should be paid. McQueen indicated to the County Treasurer that he should be given the sheriffs salary. But it’s not likely Treasurer Erica Firnhaber will pay him the higher amount.
“I confirmed with her this morning that absolutely she will not pay that as sheriff until the county board makes the appropriate appointment,” Allen said. The Shelby County States Attorney has taken the position McQueen should be paid.
The Shelby County Democratic Party can nominate an individual to become the new sheriff pending approval by the Shelby County Board.
