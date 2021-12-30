DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has implemented new side-impact testing on small SUVs. The vehicles struggled to obtain high ratings.
IIHS used a new barrier when simulating striking a vehicle in a side-impact crash. The barrier weighing 4,180 pounds is heavier than the 3,300 barrier used previously. It also traveled at a higher rate of speed, 37 mph versus a previous speed of 31 miles per hour.
Only one vehicle achieved the highest rating. The model is the Mazda CX-5.
Nine vehicles earn acceptable ratings: the Audi Q3, Buick Encore, Chevrolet Trax, Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue, Subaru Forester, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Venza and Volvo XC40.
Eight others — the Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, GMC Terrain, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Jeep Renegade, Kia Sportage and Lincoln Corsair — earn marginal ratings. Two more, the Honda HR-V and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, receive poor ratings.
View our video for more on the crash tests and ratings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.