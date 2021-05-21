SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - New billboards encouraging people to get vaccinated were unveiled Friday in Springfield.
These are part of the "Stand up Vax up" campaign in partnership with Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Sangamon County Health.
Multiple community and health leaders were in attendance for the unveiling, including Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, who urged people in the community to get vaccinated.
"So as a black woman, as a mother of young people, as a public health professional, as a physician, I urge you to get this vaccine," Ezike said. "It's safe, it's effective and it will turn the tide on the rising infection rates we are seeing in our communities and the hospitalizations and deaths that still are happening every single day."
The campaign seeks to provide culturally relevant information and encouragement that addresses vaccine hesitancy and increases vaccination rates among communities of color.
"The fight is not over (once) we got COVID on the ropes, but the fight is not over. Now we have vaccines for our community, but some of our community don't wanna take these," said Alpha Phi Alpha president Mark Bell.
The billboards are looking to provide awareness that African-Americans have nearly the lowest rates of vaccination among any ethnic group.
Director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, Gail O'Neill, said the best way to increase vaccination rates among minority groups is to educate everyone about the vaccine.
"That's a really important part of vaccinating our community is not just line everybody up and vaccinate them - although that would help a lot - but to answer questions so people can knowingly make an informed decision," O'Neill said.
Dr. Ezike also spoke on the importance of getting vaccinated, especially with infection rates rising and vaccination rates decreasing.
"So higher rates of infection with the lower rates of vaccination, that's not a recipe that any of us can tolerate," Ezike said. "So we need to change that and get vaccinated and if you're still thinking about making this personal choice, we respect the deliberation and the time that you're putting into thinking about this, but lives are on the line."
The two billboards are located on 25th and Cook Street and 11th and Ash Street.
