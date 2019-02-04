SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new Springfield Clinic called Springfield Clinic West Wabash is opening.
Springfield Clinic patients will have access to rehabilitation services on the west side of Springfield with the opening of the new location.
Springfield Clinic West Wabash is located at 4525 Wabash Ave., Suites D & E in Springfield.
Starting Feb. 4, therapists with the Rehabilitation Services team will be scheduled at the new location.
"We are excited to expand Springfield Clinic Rehabilitation Services to the west side of Springfield," says Director of Therapy Services Stephanie Olysav, OTR. "With this addition, we now have five locations conveniently located throughout Springfield and Sherman. We look forward to being able to provide services to patients who live or work on the west side."
To learn more about Springfield Clinic Rehabilitation Services, click HERE.